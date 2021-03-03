Gov. Mills says all school staff, childcare providers can get COVID-19 vaccine now

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced a turnabout Wednesday and said she will align Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan with President Biden’s directive to give out shots to pre-K-12 school staff and child care providers regardless of age.

In a late afternoon news release, Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services said an estimated 36,400 school staff and 16,000 child care providers become newly eligible under the new plan.

More than 10-thousand school staff over the age of 60 can already get vaccine under the Governor’s age-tiered system, that rolled out today.

This is a developing story with more to come.

