Former Newport Elementary School to be repurposed as electrician training center

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) -Members of a local electrical workers union want to improve the training of new apprentices.

The Augusta Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) program will have a new home in the former Newport Elementary School.

They purchased the building in January from the town and plan to renovate it to provide space for hands on activities and training.

The apprenticeship program started in 1964 and has bounced around several buildings and classrooms.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1253 is part of the project, too.

George Howe, Director of the Augusta Electrical JATC, says a permanent home in Newport will make the training better and accessible to more communities and people than in the past.

We know that this will give us the ability to expand what we can do for training and expand what we can do for future apprentices that we can provide for people that want to choose this career path.”

They hope to open the facility this fall, just in time for the 75th anniversary of the local union.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.