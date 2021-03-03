Former Maine DA candidate arrested in Florida on sex charges
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Florida (WABI) - A former candidate for a Maine district attorney position was arrested Tuesday in Florida for sexual misconduct.
We’re told 46-year-old Seth Carey of Rumford has been under investigation since March of 2018, when he was first reported to the Rumford Police Department by a woman accusing him of sexual assault.
At that time, Carey was a practicing attorney in Rumford.
Maine State Police say today’s arrest was the result of a three-year investigation into this incident.
Carey is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.
