Former Maine DA candidate arrested in Florida on sex charges

ORLANDO, Florida (WABI) - A former candidate for a Maine district attorney position was arrested Tuesday in Florida for sexual misconduct.

We’re told 46-year-old Seth Carey of Rumford has been under investigation since March of 2018, when he was first reported to the Rumford Police Department by a woman accusing him of sexual assault.

At that time, Carey was a practicing attorney in Rumford.

Maine State Police say today’s arrest was the result of a three-year investigation into this incident.

Carey is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

