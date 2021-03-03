Advertisement

Former Maine DA candidate arrested in Florida on sex charges

A man has been arrested for criminal sexual abuse in Carroll County according to officials....
A man has been arrested for criminal sexual abuse in Carroll County according to officials. Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Levi E. Behrens, of Thomson.(ap newsroom)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (WABI) - A former candidate for a Maine district attorney position was arrested Tuesday in Florida for sexual misconduct.

We’re told 46-year-old Seth Carey of Rumford has been under investigation since March of 2018, when he was first reported to the Rumford Police Department by a woman accusing him of sexual assault.

At that time, Carey was a practicing attorney in Rumford.

Maine State Police say today’s arrest was the result of a three-year investigation into this incident.

Carey is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse

Latest News

(Source: WAVE)
Scammers impersonating law enforcement, police ask you to stay vigilant
West Gardiner teen accomplish milestone.
West Gardiner teen becomes Maine’s first female Eagle Scout from Pine Tree Council
Versant Power crews are working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers who lost service as...
Heavy winds wreak havoc across the state
Masons donate $2400 to kickstart program
Elder outreach program provides home maintenance assistance in Waldo County