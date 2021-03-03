Family looking for answers after Swanville hit and run accident

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State police are searching for the person who hit a Swanville man with a car.

Stephanie Blake says her brother Jason Blake was walking home from work on Oak Hill Road in Swanville when the hit and run accident happened.

On Thursday, Jason Blake was flown to a Bangor hospital. (WABI)

Jason’s friend Alyssa Flagg says he’s in the ICU and being treated for his injuries.

“He has had two surgeries to fix broken multiple broken fractures in his leg, and his he’s got bruised ribs, he has facial fractures that are going to require another surgery on Thursday. He is still unresponsive to well, to be able to communicate with anybody. He was ventilated and now they have put a tracheal tube in. mean he responded to some commands. But he’s very sedated,” Blake added.

Friends and family are looking for answers.

Blake said, ”To the person who did this I hope they would call the state police and turn themselves in. I couldn’t believe that somebody would leave somebody on the side of the road after hitting them.“

Flagg explained, ”Just makes you look even worse you know as a person to just to like hide. It’s a hard secret to live with. He is such a good person and for something like that to happen is horrible.”

Jason has a long road of recovery ahead.

If you’d like to help there’s a GoFundMe page set up to assist with medical bills.

If you have any information about the hit and run accident you’re asked to call Trooper Luke Martin at 624-7076.

Maine State Police are looking for assistance from the public in a hit-and-run crash in Swanville. On Feb. 25, 2021,... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Friday, February 26, 2021

