Advertisement

Body of missing Augusta man found

An investigation into the cause of Pierre Bolduc’s death is underway
(.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man who went missing in January has been found dead.

Acting on information they received from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, police say they found the body of 57-year-old Pierre Bolduc today in Augusta.

An investigation into the cause of Bolduc’s death is underway.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse

Latest News

Moxie Festival cancelled for 2nd straight year
Source: Pexels
St. Patrick’s day Mass to Be Held Virtually This Year
Rescue happening in Acadia National Park
Senator Angus King on his new role protecting our national parks