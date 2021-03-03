Body of missing Augusta man found
An investigation into the cause of Pierre Bolduc’s death is underway
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man who went missing in January has been found dead.
Acting on information they received from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, police say they found the body of 57-year-old Pierre Bolduc today in Augusta.
An investigation into the cause of Bolduc’s death is underway.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.