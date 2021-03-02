West Gardiner teen becomes Maine’s first female Eagle Scout from Pine Tree Council

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) -There are close to 1,000 girls around the country who have achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

An 18-year-old from West Gardiner is now on the list.

Mia Dawbin says she’s the first female Eagle Scout from the Pine Tree Council.

We’re told that council covers about half of Maine.

It took years of hard work in Troop 1776 in Sidney to get to this point, from fundraisers to her Eagle Scout Project that started when the pandemic hit last year.

Dawbin made 201 care packages to send to some Maine homeless shelters.

“Mia is a trailblazer, role model, and mentor to the girls in our troop,” Scoutmaster of Troop 1776 Danielle Hileman said. “She has shown in her daily life and community involvement what it truly means to be an Eagle Scout. We are so proud of her and her accomplishments.”

She hopes her accomplishment will encourage others to follow their dreams.

Dawbin said, ”I grew up kind of feeling different than everybody else, but I knew I had way different hobbies and interests and personality traits. I think it’ll be nice for other girls who see themselves in that, you know, that there are other people like them out there, and they can do what they want to do in life.”

Mia’s parent’s are very proud of her.

Mia’s mom Karinna Dawbin said, “I am so excited for the first female Eagle Scout in K-Valley, and as far as I know, the first one in Maine! This girl works so hard to do her best in everything she does. She’s been handed so many obstacles, but she doesn’t let anything stop her from achieving her dreams.”

Dawbin is on to achieving her next goal getting into UMaine Machias.

She hopes to study education and psychology.

