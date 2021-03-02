Vaccination efforts continue in Maine as state awaits third vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials say the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will greatly help in the effort to vaccinate more Mainers.

It comes as the state prepares to lower the vaccine eligibility age limit to 60, beginning Wednesday.

A news release from the Governor’s office say Maine is expecting 11,500 doses of the single-shot vaccine sometime this week.

Maine DHHS and CDC say the first doses will help set up vaccination clinics in York and Somerset counties.

As of this morning, officials say they expect the homecare and hospice agency to receive the first doses of the vaccine from the state.

”We certainly welcome this, we think this will be something that will be an opportunity for us to get out into our more rural communities, because it’s a little bit easier to manage than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and so anything that can assist us in getting more individuals vaccinated in a quicker fashion is a welcomed addition to what we’re doing,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says an internal review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will take place tomorrow across vaccination clinics.

That will make sure everyone is following CDC guidelines on administering the vaccine.

With news of more Mainers eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, spaces at the mass vaccination site in Bangor have quickly filled up.

Northern Light Health says almost all available appointments at the Cross Insurance Center are gone.

There are four days of clinics this week.

Governor Mills announced Friday Maine will adopt an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility.

That will allow for people age 60 and older to begin getting shots.

Dr. James Jarvis says he expects more than two-thousand Mainers to be vaccinated each of those four days in Bangor.

”This is a large population of individuals from age 60 to 70 that we just added to the roles, so we know that slots will be at a premium, and people will just have to bear

with us, and be patient as each week we open up more,” added Dr. Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis says Northern Light Health is looking at ways to increase the number of available appointments based on supply.

The newly authorized Johnson and Johnson vaccine will help.

That on top of the Pfizer and Moderna order means more than 55,000 doses are set to arrive in Maine this week.

