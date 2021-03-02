Advertisement

UMaine men’s basketball sees Okoh, Yagodin enter the transfer portal

4 players have entered portal to transfer out
UMaine men's basketball sees Okoh, Yagodin enter the transfer portal
UMaine men's basketball sees Okoh, Yagodin enter the transfer portal
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball appears to have lost two more players to the transfer portal. Guard Precious Okoh and forward Mykhailo Yagodin have both entered the transfer portal to leave the Black Bears Program according to Verbal Commits. Wol Maiwen and Valijko Radakovic both entered the transfer portal earlier in the year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Windy Tuesday
Strong Wind & Bitter Cold On The Way
Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race registration opens
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race registration opens
Millinocket/MDI Marathon registration opens
Millinocket and MDI Marathon registrations open
Maine football excited to kick off the spring season on Saturday
Maine football excited to open season on Saturday
Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs
Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs