UMaine men’s basketball sees Okoh, Yagodin enter the transfer portal

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball appears to have lost two more players to the transfer portal. Guard Precious Okoh and forward Mykhailo Yagodin have both entered the transfer portal to leave the Black Bears Program according to Verbal Commits. Wol Maiwen and Valijko Radakovic both entered the transfer portal earlier in the year.

