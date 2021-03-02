“This is not what we’ve been advocating for.” MEA President on vaccinations for state’s educators

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The head of the teacher’s union in Maine says the state’s new age-based approach to COVID-19 vaccination efforts is not what educators have been pushing for.

At the same time, state officials including the head of the Maine CDC and the Maine DHHS Commissioner are defending the plan.

Maine Education Association President Grace Leavitt says she hopes there is a lot more vaccine available quickly and that it could be dedicated to teachers and school staff.

Teachers were initially considered essential workers who were next in line to get the shots until the governor updated that plan last week.

”This was a major change for educators, certainly. And while we understand the science, and want to certainly save lives as well. We have been advocating for educators to be prioritized. So we have some educators who are younger, and according to this plan will be waiting. A few months. And they have medical conditions that put them at a higher risk,” says Leavitt.

Leavitt says the hope is the rollout is revised, again, to include educators with high risk conditions and in high risk situations soon.

She says it’s frustrating knowing other states have included educators in their age-based plans.

“We know that every state’s doing this a little bit differently. We wish we had the vaccine to be able to vaccinate all 1.3 million million people right now but we don’t. These are hard choices and we understand some of the frustration out there,” says Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS Commissioner.

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says he understands that saying,” We recognize, of course, that any approach right now is one where we had to choose between a number of imperfect solutions. That’s unfortunately the nature of a pandemic. But by proceeding by age, not only allows us to save the maximum number of lives, it also allows folks to have a clear sense on the calendar of at least by when they may be able to access vaccination.”

“We would hope that our educators are recognized for the really hard work that they’ve been doing, and putting their lives on the line. Truly, every day since September, as well as risking their families. By providing in-person instruction to a very great extent across the state despite the, despite the pandemic,” says Leavitt.

Leavitt says they do appreciate the dedicated clinics for eligible school staff members the state plans to roll out.

She hopes higher learning educators are also included, too.

Lambrew says there will be more information on these clinics soon.

