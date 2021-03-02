Advertisement

NOAA extends right whale protection zones to mid-March

Mariners are asked to avoid the areas altogether or transit through them at 10 knots or less.
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The federal government is extending three protective zones off the East Coast that are designed to prevent collisions between ships and whales.

The zones are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday the protective zones are located south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, east of Boston and southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Mariners are asked to avoid the areas altogether or transit through them at 10 knots or less.

The three zones were established in late February and have been extended to mid-March.

