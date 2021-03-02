Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse
Two adults and two children were in the building at the time
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo’s town manager says it’s a “miracle” no one was hurt when a building partially collapsed with a family inside.
Police say four people -- the woman who owned the building, her boyfriend, and her two kids -- were living in the old Masonic Building on Main Street. They were all there Monday around 2:30 p.m. when part of the roof caved in.
Town Manager Bob Canney says luckily, they were in a different area of the building than where the damage occured.
The family’s three cats also survived.
Canney says the woman was working to repair the roughly 100-year-old building. Now, it will have to be demolished.
The town is looking into whether a building next to it needs to come down, too.
