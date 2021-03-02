Advertisement

Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse

Two adults and two children were in the building at the time
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo(Blaine Chadwick)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo’s town manager says it’s a “miracle” no one was hurt when a building partially collapsed with a family inside.

Police say four people -- the woman who owned the building, her boyfriend, and her two kids -- were living in the old Masonic Building on Main Street. They were all there Monday around 2:30 p.m. when part of the roof caved in.

Town Manager Bob Canney says luckily, they were in a different area of the building than where the damage occured.

The family’s three cats also survived.

Canney says the woman was working to repair the roughly 100-year-old building. Now, it will have to be demolished.

The town is looking into whether a building next to it needs to come down, too.

