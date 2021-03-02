Advertisement

Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice

By Adriana
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A least an 18 car pile-up is being reported on Route 1 in Presque Isle. The Presque Isle Police Department is currently helping out Maine State Police with the massive car pile-up.

The Caribou Road, Back Caribou rd and Route 1 south of Presque Isle are closed until further notice.

Presque Isle police department says it’s a complete white out and to asks people to stay home.

The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun

