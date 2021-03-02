Advertisement

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.(KYMA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the El Centro hospital’s chief executive officer.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
UPDATE: Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Maine man charged in U.S. Capitol riot indicted in 10 federal counts
Maine man charged in U.S. Capitol riot indicted on 10 federal counts

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions
FILE - In this July 30, 2013 file photo, Gary Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Biden’s pick for SEC flags trading app gimmicks for scrutiny
In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom...
Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy