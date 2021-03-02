Advertisement

Maine to align medical marijuana rules with state laws

Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act has been amended by at least eight separate pieces of legislation since rules were last revised in February 2018
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s marijuana regulators are looking to align the state’s medical marijuana program with state laws.

Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, says the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act has been amended by at least eight separate pieces of legislation since rules were last revised in February 2018.

He says the act’s administrative regulations need to reflect current laws.

The marijuana policy office has filed a proposed rule with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and must now conduct a public hearing and written comment period.

