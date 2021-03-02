Advertisement

Maine man charged in U.S. Capitol riot indicted on 10 federal counts

The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president has led to federal criminal charges against at least 175 people in 40 states, and that list now includes one person from Maine, Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, a York County resident, who made his initial court appearance Friday.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on 10 criminal counts.

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., handed down the indictment against Kyle Fitzsimons on Friday. All prosecutions in connection with the Capitol riot are being handed in Washington.

The charges against Fitzsimons include civil disorder, entering a restricted building, obstructing an official proceeding and injuring police officers.

Fitzsimons was arrested in Lebanon last month and waived his right to a bail hearing in Maine. He has been transferred from the Cumberland County Jail and is currently being detained at a federal jail in Rhode Island.

Fitzsimons, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is one of 261 men and women from 40 states facing charges for the riot.

