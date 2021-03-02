Maine football excited to open season on Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The CAA Football conference held a conference zoom call this morning. It’s game week for UMaine football. The Black Bears have been practicing for months after the fall season got cancelled. They have the chance to play on Saturday at Delaware.

“Definitely excited to play, it’s a real game, and it’s been a long time,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I said to the team yesterday, it’s been 469 days since we played a game. The guys are definitely excited to just get back out there. They’ve enjoyed the preparation and just having the opportunity to finally play again is definitely exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.