Advertisement

Maine football excited to open season on Saturday

Black Bears open at Delaware Saturday at Noon
Maine football excited to kick off the spring season on Saturday
Maine football excited to kick off the spring season on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The CAA Football conference held a conference zoom call this morning. It’s game week for UMaine football. The Black Bears have been practicing for months after the fall season got cancelled. They have the chance to play on Saturday at Delaware.

“Definitely excited to play, it’s a real game, and it’s been a long time,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I said to the team yesterday, it’s been 469 days since we played a game. The guys are definitely excited to just get back out there. They’ve enjoyed the preparation and just having the opportunity to finally play again is definitely exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Feb. 28
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 142 new cases
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington...
Man wanted in Maine arrested in Vermont

Latest News

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race registration opens
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race registration opens
Millinocket/MDI Marathon registration opens
Millinocket and MDI Marathon registrations open
Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs
Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs
Husson proves too tough for Thomas women’s basketball
Husson proves too tough for Thomas women’s basketball