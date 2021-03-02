Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race registration opens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Registration is open for this year’s 54th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

Bangor Parks and Recreation have decided to hold it on April 17th but some changes due to regulations.

Face coverings required until in the stream. Staggered start times by class. 90 or fewer paddlers per 30 minute window. Can not enter waiting area until 20 minutes before class. No finish tent and no packets on race day. You must get everything at Bangor Parks and Rec during the week before the race.

