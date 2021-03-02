Advertisement

High winds leave thousands without power across the state

The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.(Gray tv)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The gusty winds are causing power outages all over the state.

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 24,500 outages. Click the link below for the latest numbers: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist.

Versant Power has 6,030 customers affected. Click the link below for the latest update: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce

And just a reminder, if you do encounter a downed power line or one in contact with a tree, to not attempt to move it.

Instead, call the power company right away.

