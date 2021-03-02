FOUND: Police ask for help locating missing Lagrange man
He was picked up by the Bangor Police Department.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
Moody was believed to be driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate 141XL,
He was hauling a utility trailer in the direction of the Orneville/Bradford area.
Police say Moody is described as a white male, 5′4″ 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
They say he has a life-threatening medical condition.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 207-973-3700 x9.
