FOUND: Police ask for help locating missing Lagrange man

Lagrange, Maine (WABI) -Moody has been found and is safe. He was picked up by the Bangor Police Department.

State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Mickey Moody Sr., 66, of Lagrange. (wabi)

Moody was believed to be driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate 141XL,

He was hauling a utility trailer in the direction of the Orneville/Bradford area.

Police say Moody is described as a white male, 5′4″ 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone believes they have seen Moody they are asked to call police immediately. (wabi)

They say he has a life-threatening medical condition.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 207-973-3700 x9.

