Elder outreach program provides home maintenance assistance in Waldo County

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Older homeowners in Waldo County now have somewhere to turn for help with around the house maintenance.

The “Aging Well In Waldo County” organization has formed a partnership with the District 8 Masonic Lodges.

The Masons have donated $2400 dollars to help kickstart the Waldo County Masons’ Elder Outreach program.

They will provide free help with simple tasks that might be difficult or dangerous for seniors.

Things like replacing out of reach light bulbs, fixing a rotten board on their front steps, or putting an air conditioner in a window.

The program doesn’t cover projects needing a skilled tradesperson, like an electrician, which existing programs can provide for.

”The little things that we’re getting requests for don’t qualify for Waldo CAP funds.” Says Wendy Kasten, chairperson of Aging Well In Waldo County. “We’re trying to fill a gap there.”

Bill Kirby, 8th Masonic District Deputy Grandmaster, says the program fits well with the community focus of the Masons. “These people were the pillars of our community for a long time, and we’re just looking for a way to pay it forward to them.”

To request help, contact Aging Well in Waldo County by calling 218-0207 and select option 2.

There is no cost to the homeowner but any donations will be used to help fund the program.

