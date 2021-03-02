COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Portland Expo Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

It starts the day before Maine opens doses up to people 60 and older as part of the new age-based rollout plan.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is running the clinic, and says they have already booked all available appointments for this week.

The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine this week while awaiting doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are 16 vaccine booths at the Expo, with a goal of moving people in and out in 30 minutes.

For now, appointments at the Expo will only be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

”That will be great, they will be able to ramp up over the next couple of weeks to add additional slots beyond what mercy had been already, so that’s good news,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Northern Light Health said they will continue to open appointments for the Expo clinic and its other clinics on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m.

