Continued Windy & Frigid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The gusty northwest wind and frigid wind chills will continue this afternoon. Clouds wrapping around low pressure over the Maritimes will continue to push east so skies are expected to continue brightening as we head through the afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the single numbers to low teens across the north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast. A strong northwest between strong low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and high pressure to our southwest will average 20-30 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible throughout the day. This will keep wind chills running below zero across the state all day long. With the strong wind gusts expected, power outages will be possible. The wind will diminish a bit as we head into the night tonight but will still remain breezy. Look for the northwest wind to diminish to 10-15 MPH after midnight with gusts to 25 MPH still possible. Skies will start mostly clear tonight then turn partly cloudy as a disturbance approaches New England from the northwest. Temperatures will bottom out in the single numbers to low teens overnight lows.

Windy & Frigid This Afternoon (WABI)

Gusty Wind Today (WABI)

The bitter cold won’t stick around long as temperatures are expected to climb back to more seasonable levels on Wednesday. A disturbance passing to our west will give us a few clouds Wednesday otherwise expect a decent day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 30s Wednesday afternoon. Colder air is forecast to move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday but not nearly as cold as what we are experiencing today. Thursday will start mostly sunny then turn partly sunny during the afternoon as some moisture wrapping around low pressure over the Maritimes moves in from the north. Temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30° for highs on Thursday. It looks like it will be breezy Thursday too with winds possibly gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s to near 30°. At this point it looks like we are going to be storm free at least through early next week.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. Highs between 8°-20°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 20-30 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible. Wind chills will range from 0° to -20°.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 3°-13°. Northwest wind diminishing to 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. Highs near 30° north, low to mid-30s elsewhere. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Breezy and a bit colder with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

