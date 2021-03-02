Cold Tonight, with a Strong Wind Slowly Diminishing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of an intense storm slowly moving northeast through the Canadian Maritimes and a large dome of high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley brought Maine and the rest of New England a very strong and gusty wind last night and today. The northwest wind ushered an arctic airmass into Maine late last night and today and despite a good deal of early March sunshine the temperatures held in the single numbers north and teens south this afternoon. The combination of the cold temps and the very gusty wind kept the wind chill values running below zero much of today.

As the storm continues to drift northeast and the high approaches from the west the wind across Maine will slowly abate tonight and by daybreak tomorrow the wind will be ranging from about 8 to 18 mph. The temps tonight will hold in the single numbers north to the low to mid-teens south and once again the wind chill values will run below zero much of the night. After a mainly clear sky this evening an approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds to our area later tonight.

Tomorrow will be a variably cloudy and less frigid day across Maine as a west to southwest breeze develops throughout our region as high pressure moves to our southeast and a moisture starved storm crosses southern Quebec. After a rather cold start the temperatures tomorrow afternoon will run in the upper 20s north and 30s south, which is near normal across Maine for the early part of March. The storm crossing southern Quebec will likely trigger a few flurries and snow showers across northern and western parts of Maine late tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise the sky will average out partly sunny tomorrow.

As the small storm slides off to our northeast a northwest breeze will begin to increase across Maine Thursday and once again a rather cold airmass will move into Northern New England for the end of the workweek. High pressure will bring Maine dry conditions and slowly moderating temps as we move through the weekend, with no big storms in sight.

Tonight: Mainly clear then increasing clouds late, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to 8 to 18 mph late and low temps in the single numbers to mid-teens from north to south.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a west breeze between 8 and 18 mph, with higher gusts and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the 20s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s and 30s.

