Advertisement

Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies

Jamaican Reggae singer Bob Marley and his backing group The Wailers perform in front of an...
Jamaican Reggae singer Bob Marley and his backing group The Wailers perform in front of an audience of 40,000 during a festival concert of Reggae in Paris, France, on July 4, 1980. Bunny Wailer, a baritone singer whose birth name is Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with late superstars Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.(Langevin | AP Photo/Str)
By SHARLENE HENDRICKS
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Bunny Wailer, a reggae luminary who was the last surviving member of the legendary group The Wailers, died on Tuesday in his native Jamaica, according to his manager. He was 73.

Wailer, a baritone singer whose birth name is Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with late superstars Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They catapulted to international fame with the album, “Catch a Fire.”

In addition to their music, the Wailers and other Rasta musicians popularized Rastafarian culture among better-off Jamaicans starting in the 1970s.

Wailer’s death was mourned worldwide as people shared pictures, music and memories of the renown artist.

“The passing of Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailers, brings to a close the most vibrant period of Jamaica’s musical experience,” wrote Jamaica politician Peter Phillips in a Facebook post. “Bunny was a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.”

The three-time Grammy winner died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in the Jamaican parish of St Andrew, his manager, Maxine Stowe, told reporters. His cause of death was not immediately clear. Local newspapers had reported he was in and out of the hospital after surviving a stroke nearly a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
UPDATE: Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Windy Tuesday
Strong Wind & Bitter Cold On The Way

Latest News

This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.
New Reese’s peanut butter cup is all peanut butter, no chocolate
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel