Advertisement

3rd vaccine rolls out, new boosters being developed

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Limited covid-19 vaccine supplies and appointment scheduling frustrations are just two of the hurdles facing the United States as a third vaccine is rolled out.

But even as the new one-dose shot is available, work is already being done to make all three better.

“If people want to opt for one vaccine over another, you know, they may have to wait,” said Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the COVID-19 health equity task force. “Time is of the essence, getting vaccinated saves lives.”

It’s a race against virus variants believed to be more contagious.

“J&J has communicated that the supply will be limited for the next couple of weeks following this initial distribution of nearly 4 million doses,” according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Even as more shots become available, the three companies with vaccines on the U.S. market are working on a booster to help better protect against the virus variants.

“All of the companies are already working on the next generation for some of the variants,” said Johnson & Johnson CEO and Chairman Alex Gorsky. “While we’re encouraged and we’re confident in the current vaccine that we have, you’ve always got to be preparing for the future, and frankly for the unknown.”

The latest seven-day average shows a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to the week before.

“Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variant spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Stay strong in your conviction. Continue wearing your well-fitting mask and taking the other public health prevention actions that we know work.”

White house officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be allocated the same way as the other two.

The company expects to deliver around 16 million additional doses by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
UPDATE: Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Maine man charged in U.S. Capitol riot indicted in 10 federal counts
Maine man charged in U.S. Capitol riot indicted on 10 federal counts

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.
FILE - In this July 30, 2013 file photo, Gary Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Biden’s pick for SEC flags trading app gimmicks for scrutiny
In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom...
Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy