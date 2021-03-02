Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths reported.

Total deaths are at 703.

There are now 44,944 cases in Maine since the pandemic started.

Of those, 35,311 are confirmed.

20 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 8 are on ventilators, according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Both Kennebec and Penobscot counties reporting 19 new cases each.

Piscataquis County has 7 new cases.

Knox County with one new case.

Hancock, Lincoln, Washington and Sagadahoc counties all showing new new cases according to the Maine CDC.

