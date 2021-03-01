Veteran prosecutor tapped as acting U.S. attorney for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s new acting top federal prosecutor is a veteran of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the state.

Donald Clark, an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland since 1995, became acting U.S. attorney on Monday.

Clark’s appointment comes after the resignation of U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Clark is slated to serve in his new position until a successor is appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

