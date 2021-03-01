Turning Windy & Frigid Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow, sleet and rain will taper off from west to east as the afternoon progresses. We may see a few breaks of sunshine later in the day as well otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will feel pretty good today with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south this afternoon. A strong cold front will cross the state this evening and early tonight. A very gusty northwest wind will usher a blast of arctic air into the region tonight behind the cold front. Temperatures will plummet tonight with lows expected to drop to the single numbers below 0° north and single numbers above zero elsewhere. All locations will feel much colder though due to the wind. The northwest wind will gust between 35-45 MPH at times tonight which will produce dangerous wind chills. Wind chills will range from -15° to -35° at times tonight, coldest across the northern half of the state.

A bitterly cold Tuesday ahead. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday but that sunshine won’t warm us up at all. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off near 10° across the north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast. A strong northwest between low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and high pressure over the Ohio Valley will average 20-30 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible throughout the day. This will keep wind chills running below zero across the state all day long. With the strong wind gusts expected, scattered power outages are possible but not expected to be widespread. The good news is that the bitter cold doesn’t last long as temperatures are expected to climb back to seasonable levels on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs mainly in the 30s. It looks like another shot of colder air moves in for the latter part of the week but not as cold as what we see Tuesday. It also looks storm free through the end of the week into the weekend.

Windy Tuesday (WABI)

Dangerous Wind Chills (WABI)

Rest of Today: snow, sleet and rain tapering off by mid-late afternoon. Highs between 36°-44°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Turning frigid and very windy. Lows will drop to -6° to +9°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible especially after midnight. Wind chills will be as low as -15° to -35° at times.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. Highs between 8°-20°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 20-30 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible. Wind chills will range from 0° to -20° throughout the day.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. Highs near 30° north, low to mid-30s elsewhere.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A bit colder with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

