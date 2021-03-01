Advertisement

Smaller work-release facility takes shape at former prison

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACHIASPORT (AP) -A new, smaller work-release facility is being built at the site of a prison that closed over the objections by the local community in Down East Maine.

The Downeast Correctional Center housed about 140 inmates before it was abruptly closed by then-Gov. Paul LePage, who sought to cut costs.

His administration ignited a firestorm by quietly removing inmates in 2018 despite lawmakers’ pleas to keep it open.

The prison will house around 50 low-risk male inmates, who will be eligible to leave to work at jobs each day and then return in the evening.

