Senators push for restaurant help, PPP loan guidance

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator is taking another shot at promoting a $120 billion revitalization fund to help restaurants that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Angus King also supported the proposal when it was first proposed last year.

King says it would set up the fund to support independent restaurants and small franchises that are under tremendous financial pressure because of the pandemic.

Restaurants suffered loses of more than $240 billion last year.

Also Monday, officials were close to opening a new community coronavirus vaccination clinic in Portland.

It’s slated to open Tuesday.

