Advertisement

Prince Philip transferred to another London hospital for infection treatment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital. The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, the palace said.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’'

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital last month after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Feb. 28
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 142 new cases
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington...
Man wanted in Maine arrested in Vermont
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

Mystery writer Margaret Maron in her office at her family farm in Johnston County on Sept. 14,...
North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle...
Some GOP state lawmakers help spread COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. The...
Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan
In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls