National Digital Equity Center offering free tablets to eligible Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Are you in need of a tablet and internet access?

The National Digital Equity Center says it can help with that.

People who live in Maine and are 18 and older could get a chance at the free deal.

They would have to fill out a form to see if they’re eligible.

We’re told the tablets are free for a year.

The Director of the National Digital Equity Center says they come with classes and one on one tutoring.

Director of the National Digital Equity Center, Susan Corbett, said, “We are proponents of digital equity for all Maine citizens, and digital equity is necessary for civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning, and access to services to achieve digital equity. We achieve it by promoting digital inclusion which includes affordable broadband, affordable equipment, digital literacy training, and public computer access.”

“The announcement of this funding is another important step in making sure that all Mainers have access to affordable broadband,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “While the lack of infrastructure is one barrier to broadband accessibility, affordability and digital literacy continues to be a challenge for many Mainers. We are pleased to partner with the National Digital Equity Center on this critically important project. We know it will begin to bridge the divide for many Maine people around affordability, devices and connections.”

This is part of the National Digital Equity Center’s Affordable Equipment Program.

It’s funded by the Maine Office of Community Development.

To learn more about the National Digital Equity Center visit their website or email tabletrequest@digitalequitycenter.org.

You can also call (207) 259-5010.

