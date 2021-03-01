Advertisement

MaineHousing rolls out new Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The program is funded with money from the second federal COVID-19 stimulus package in December.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine Housing launched a new $200 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Program Monday.

It aims to help Maine renters affected by pandemic.

Director of Maine housing Daniel Brennan says they need to make sure every Mainer has a stable home for themselves and their families.

Applicants for the rental assistance must be at or below a certain income.

They also have to have had their income reduced or incurred significant costs, qualified for unemployment in the last year or experienced financial hardships because of COVID-19.

They must show they are at risk for losing their housing.

For more information you can visit mainehousing.org/covidrent.

