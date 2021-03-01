Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

There were no new deaths or hospitalizations included in Monday’s report. As a result, total deaths stay at 703.

There have been 44,762 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 35,230 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 1
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 1(WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 13 new cases.

Knox County is up eight.

Piscataquis County has had 10 new cases over the past two days.

Somerset and Washington counties are reporting no new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Feb. 28
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 142 new cases
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington...
Man wanted in Maine arrested in Vermont
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
Portland police look for new leads in unsolved 2010 killing
Portland police look for new leads in unsolved 2010 killing
The largest award is a $45,000 grant to the Portland Museum of Art to support an exhibition of...
Arts groups around Maine get NEA funding for programs
A gathered crowd prepares to watch the Kids Box Sled Race.
3rd Annual Somerset SnowFest Comes to Close