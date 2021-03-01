Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

There were no new deaths or hospitalizations included in Monday’s report. As a result, total deaths stay at 703.

There have been 44,762 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 35,230 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 1 (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 13 new cases.

Knox County is up eight.

Piscataquis County has had 10 new cases over the past two days.

Somerset and Washington counties are reporting no new cases.

