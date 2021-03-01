Green Plan for City of Ellsworth available for public veiwing

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Green Plan for the City of Ellsworth has been released for public review. Its goal is to create an action plan that will enable Ellsworth to become a model green community.

‘Green Ellsworth,’ the organization overseeing the implementation of the plan, is offering a series of six consultation presentations soliciting feedback from the public.

”There isn’t anything on that list that’s not capable of being done,” said Green Pan Committee member Gary Portier. “It’s just, we need the support. This is not a city plan. This is a citizens’ plan that we’re hoping that the city of Ellsworth will accept it.”

The next public meeting will be held via Zoom Tuesday, March 2nd, at 7 pm.

For a link to the meeting and to see the entire Green Plan for the city of Ellsworth, go to greenellsworth.org.

