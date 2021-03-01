Advertisement

Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week

Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.

According to GasBuddy, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.67.

That’s about 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and just over 28 cents more than a year ago.

The national average is roughly $2.72 a gallon.

This is the eighth week in a row gas prices have gone up across the country.

An analyst with GasBuddy says the cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas are likely to blame for the surge.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Feb. 28
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 142 new cases
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington...
Man wanted in Maine arrested in Vermont
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

MaineHousing rolls out new Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
Portland police look for new leads in unsolved 2010 killing
Portland police look for new leads in unsolved 2010 killing