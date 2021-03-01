Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week
Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.
According to GasBuddy, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.67.
That’s about 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and just over 28 cents more than a year ago.
The national average is roughly $2.72 a gallon.
This is the eighth week in a row gas prices have gone up across the country.
An analyst with GasBuddy says the cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas are likely to blame for the surge.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.