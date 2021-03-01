Advertisement

‘Floral Heart Project’ pays tribute to COVID-19 victims in Maine and around the country

Two wreaths sit at Stanley Subaru in Trenton, waiting to be laid in Blue Hill and Ellsworth.
Two wreaths sit at Stanley Subaru in Trenton, waiting to be laid in Blue Hill and Ellsworth.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Barbara Courchesne of The Bud Connection spent the weekend making the wreaths for the Floral Heart Project, and dropped them off at Stanley Subaru, which laid the wreaths for public display Monday afternoon.

“There will be locations all over Maine where wreaths will be placed,” said Stanley Subaru in Trenton co-owner Samantha Politte. “We’re laying three; one in Waldo County in Belfast, and two in Hancock County, Blue Hill and Ellsworth.”

“It really was an honor to make them,” Courchesne said. “I’m thrilled to be part of this project. I hope it brings comfort to people that were unable to grieve for COVID families, but also in general. So many local families have been unable to grieve publicly.”

“I hope people come,” said Politte. “They’re going to be laid there until March 3rd, and we have the tea lights, and we have ribbons. You can write someone’s name and attach it to the tea light. I hope people not only come today, but take their time and come privately for their own personal thoughts and prayers.”

The Floral Heart Project was created by Maine native and artist Kristina Libby. The wreaths being placed in Maine are part of a larger, National Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims, with hearts being placed at more than a hundred locations all across the country, according to Politte.

“This is just a way for people to come together and let everyone know that we hold them in our hearts on this day.”

“People have really struggled with not being able to have funerals and gatherings, and celebrations of life,” added Courchesne. “So I’m just hoping it brings some kind of comfort to folks.”

The wreaths can be found in at least seven communities in Maine, from Patten to Portland.

For all wreath locations and more information on the Floral Heart Project, visit www.floralheartproject.com.

