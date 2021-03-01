Advertisement

Dogs take stage in Penobscot Theatre Company’s production

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local theatre company is giving dogs a chance to find their voice.

The Dog Operas start on March 2nd.

Penobscot Theatre Company’s Annie Leonardi, said, ” A fabulous wig and to laugh a lot. The dogs are adorable.”

It’s a performance unlike any you may have seen before - the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor is giving you a chance to watch dogs on the main stage.

AL - “There is The Barker of Seville. There’s Tosca the Ball, and then Dog Giovanni.”

The production is called the “Dog Operas.”

“A little bit of family fun, definitely some comedic relief in a time when it’s all needed.”

Annie Leonardi is involved in two shoes and helps give Rosina or as her parent’s like to call her Zuzu a voice.

Lisa Sturgeon, Zuzu’s mom, said, “I am excited to see the voiceover to see how this all transforms.”

Sturgeon says Zuzu has been involved with a few Penobscot Theatre Company shows.

Her performance in The Dog Operas is one that won’t be forgotten.

Sturgeon said, “This was filmed late in the fall, and so they put all this together before we knew she was sick. She had a form of thyroid cancer. So we just lost her a couple of weeks ago.”

“I got had the opportunity to voice her so honored because I thought she was adorable and she looked fetching in a blonde wig,” Annie Leonardi said.

Sturgeon added, “A really heartwarming thing for us, that we get to celebrate her, you know, after afterlife, and her, she gets to live on right so the show must go on.”

Like all of the theatre’s shows this season, all of the performances are online.

Sturgeon said, “I would recommend getting your tickets now and scheduling a date with your family and getting to watch some of Bangor’s notable pups and celebrate Zuzu.”

For more information about the production and to buy tickets, head to their website.

