Captain Joel Barnes honored two years after death while battling Berwick fire

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Monday marks two years since Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes died while protecting a fellow firefighter during an apartment fire in Berwick.

The Berwick Fire Department held a memorial service for Barnes Monday morning.

The ceremony was streamed online because of the pandemic, so more people could participate.

The department is planning a second service later this year to dedicate a memorial stone in Barnes’ memory.

Monday is also the deadline to submit nominations for the 2021 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. The award seeks to honor the spirit and dedication that Barnes was known for.

Nominees must be a fire or EMS responder in Maine, have three years of experience and be active or retired within the last three years, and demonstrate outstanding commitment.

