Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

56-year-old William Meier used his cell phone and computer to download child pornography from the internet.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man pleaded guilty in federal court today to possession of child pornography.

According to court documents 56-year-old William Meier used his cell phone and computer to download child pornography from the internet.

They say he accessed the pornography no earlier than August 2009 through June 13th 2020.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

