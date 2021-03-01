Advertisement

Belfast lays out wreath for those lost to COVID-19

People were invited to speak, play music, or add their loved ones name to a wreath on a ribbon.
Belfast community honors those who lost their lives to COVID-19.(wabi)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Mainers across the state are joining people across the country in recognizing those who’ve lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Floral Heart Project’s National Day of Mourning, volunteers are laying more than 100 wreaths in public spaces.

The wreath in Belfast sits on the foot bridge along with painted rocks for family members to take with them.

It was donated by Stanley Chevrolet, Buick and Holmes Florist and Greenhouse.

People were invited to speak, play music, or add their loved ones name to a wreath on a ribbon.

”We wanted to create a space for people to recognize those loses to reflect on them and find some healing. Really this is about the people that lost their lives but it’s for the people that are left behind,” said co-owner of Stanley Chevrolet, Buick Mark Politte.

The floral installation will remain in place through Wednesday evening.

For a full list of places in Maine, you can visit this Facebook page.

