Becoming Windy & Frigid Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong cold front to the north and west will pass the state early tonight. This will bring a shot of very cold, arctic air to the region late tonight and tomorrow. Associated with this front will be the chance for a few snow showers and snow squalls. It will become windy late tonight as well. Winds will gust 30-40 mph overnight. As lows drop back to the single digits above and below zero, wind chill values will run -15° to -35° tomorrow morning, coldest across the north. Due to this, there is a wind advisory posted for the entire state and a high wind warning is parts of the western mountains. A wind chill warning is up for the northern and western part of the state. A wind chill advisory is posted just north and just west of Bangor.

Some of the coldest air of the season will make a brief appearance tomorrow. We’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the state. However, that is not the weather story. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 40-50 mph at times making it feel 0° to -20° statewide Tuesday afternoon. It will remain dry on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, the temperatures will rebound in a big way. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few snow showers and snow squalls possible. It turns windy and frigid overnight with winds sustained out of the W/NW at 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 late.

Tomorrow: Frigid with partly cloudy skies. Snow squalls possible early, mainly north. Highs will only top out in the teens to low 20s with winds gusting 40-50 mph. Wind chills values -15° to -35° early, will run 0° to -20° Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs will run in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. Highs will top out in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will run in the low to mid 20s.

