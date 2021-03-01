Advertisement

Arts groups around Maine get NEA funding for programs

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - Organizations around Maine are set to receive nearly $300,000 to promote arts and literature programs.

The funding is from the National Endowment for the Arts and is going to organizations and individuals from Portland to Waterville.

The largest award is a $45,000 grant to the Portland Museum of Art to support an exhibition of the work of painter David Driskell, who died in 2020.

Points North Institute in Camden will receive $20,000 to support the Camden International Film Festival. Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Madison will receive $30,000 to support residencies for emerging artists.

