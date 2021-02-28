Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth hosts 2021 Armchair Auction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth held their annual Goods and Services auction virtually Sunday night.

Twenty-one items were auctioned off, with funds raised benefiting the church, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Emmaus Homeless Shelter, and Wabanaki Public Health.

Congregation members auctioned dozens more items online over the past week and continued their efforts tonight over Zoom.

Some items apart of tonight’s auction included a special gift basket, a wood burning class, and four hours of outdoor labor work.

Organizers say after the week of online bidding, they had raised over 5,000 dollars of their 8,000 dollar goal.

”It means, to me it means fun, and a community of people that enjoy being together,” said Reverend Sara Hayman. “It’s the shared kind of ownership of knowing that the strength and vitality of what we can do is about what people are willing to give.”

To learn more about their fundraising efforts, you can visit the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth on Facebook.

