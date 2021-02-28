Three crashes in New Gloucester blamed, in part, on black ice

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - Three crashes occurred within a minute of each other in New Gloucester Saturday near the Auburn line, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the cars rolled over along Route 100.

Deputies say black ice played a role in all three but also failure to control.

No serious injuries were reported.

A section of Route 100 was closed temporarily so the Maine Department of Transportation could lay down salt.

It’s unclear if any of the drivers involved will be charged in connection with the crashes.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.