Portland police look for new leads in unsolved 2010 killing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine’s largest city say they’re looking for new information from the public about an unsolved killing that happened 11 years ago.

Portland police said Sunday the 2010 killing of Darien Richardson by a masked intruder remains unsolved.

Police say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, and Richardson’s injuries led to her death from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blot clot on Feb. 28.

Richardson’s family has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction stemming from the shooting.

CITY OF PORTLAND Police Department NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 28, 2021 MEDIA CONTACT David Singer... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.