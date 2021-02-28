Advertisement

Man wanted in Maine arrested in Vermont

U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington...
U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington after leading officers on a chase.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (WMTW) - A man wanted on numerous charges in both Maine and Connecticut was arrested in Vermont Friday.

U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow was taken into custody in South Burlington after leading officers on a chase.

Farrow had warrants out for his arrest following an incident in Skowhegan last year where shots were fired, according to marshals.

State and federal officials had been looking for Farrow since leading police on a chase through central Maine in September.

Farrow is expected to face charges including assault, terrorizing and illegal possession of a firearm.

Marshals say Farrow will be extradited back to Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 202 new cases
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup...
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress

Latest News

The largest award is a $45,000 grant to the Portland Museum of Art to support an exhibition of...
Arts groups around Maine get NEA funding for programs
A gathered crowd prepares to watch the Kids Box Sled Race.
3rd Annual Somerset SnowFest Comes to Close
Three crashes occurred within a minute of each other in New Gloucester Saturday.
Three crashes in New Gloucester blamed, in part, on black ice
To learn more about their fundraising efforts, you can visit the Unitarian Universalist Church...
Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth hosts 2021 Armchair Auction