Advertisement

Maine to place first order of 11,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Altogether, Maine will receive 50,560 doses the week of March 1, according to state leaders.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized by FDA today.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized by FDA today.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Saturday for Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from the office of Governor Janet Mills, Maine expects to soon place its first order of 11,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the release, the doses are expected to arrive along with 39,060 previously ordered first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Altogether, Maine will receive 50,560 doses the week of March 1, according to state leaders.

“As soon as we receive our allotment, we will work with health care providers to get these vaccines into the arms of Maine people as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Mills said in a statement.

Department of Health and Human Services Director Jeanne Lambrew said, “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Maine in a few short days.”

Maine DHHS and CDC say the first doses will help set up vaccination clinics in York and Somerset counties and aid in the process of vaccinating older Mainers in Washington, Aroostook, and northern Penobscot counties.

Complete details of the distribution will be posted on Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination website on March 1, 2021.

Governor Mills also announced Friday that Maine will adopt an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility. The planned schedule, which is subject to change depending on fluctuations in vaccine supply including an acceleration if supply increases, is as follows:

  • March 3: Eligibility expands to residents age 60 and older
  • April: Eligibility expands to age 50 and older
  • May: Eligibility expands to age 40 and older
  • June: Eligibility expands to age 30 and older
  • July and beyond: Ages 29 and under, including children pending authorization of a vaccine for them

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 202 new cases
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup...
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress
Lincoln Fire deemed accidental.
Lincoln house fire deemed accidental

Latest News

Pharmacist Ed Christofano drove through the snow to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Pharmacist drives through snow to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to disabled woman, family
For five weeks, the mother of a disabled woman in Pennsylvania searched for a vaccine...
Pharmacist delivers leftover COVID-19 vaccine to disabled woman, family in Pa.
Tulane Police Corporal Martinus Mitchum was shot and Feb. 26 while providing security for a...
Dispute over mask-wearing led to murder of officer outside New Orleans high school
Police say the officer was shot while providing security for a high school basketball game.
Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school; suspect arrested