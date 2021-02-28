Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 142 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a person from Oxford County is the latest to die with coronavirus - making it the 52nd death in that county.

The state’s death toll is now at 703.

The Maine CDC is reporting 142 new cases Sunday.

44,634 total cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those, 35,158 are confirmed.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 164.4.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases with 37.

York County and Penobscot County each have 20 new cases.

Maine CDC data for Feb. 28 (WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than 346,800 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in Maine.

Of those, more than 227,000 people have received their first shot, and nearly 120,000 have received the second dose.

Nearly 17% of the state’s population has received the first dose.

Maine CDC stats as of Feb. 28 (WABI)

