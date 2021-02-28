Increasing Clouds Today, Rain & Snow Develops Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure across the region this morning will bring us a dry day. However, throughout the day, clouds will slowly advance into the region as high pressure slips to our east. It will be on the mild side with highs topping out in the mid 30s to mid 40s statewide. Two separate areas of low pressure will approach the region tonight. One in Southern New England, another to the south of Hudson Bay. These pieces of energy will bring us lots of clouds tonight, but also the chance for a rain or snow shower late tonight. Lows will drop back to the mid 20s to low and mid 30s.

These storm systems will eventually phase together and with that, Monday we are expecting periods of rain and snow throughout the state. It looks like the coast will see mainly rain on Monday. The Bangor region down through Augusta may see a brief mix for the onset before transitioning to rain. The central Highlands will see a rain/snow mix for the duration with mainly snow across Aroostook County. In all, it will not be a big snow producer for anybody. A coating to an inch from just north of Bangor through about Greenville and Millinocket, 1-4″ north of that. The steadiest will fall Monday morning with rain or snow showers continuing for the afternoon but there may be some peeks of sunshine Monday afternoon, especially west. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. An arctic blast of air moves in Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front passes the state. As this moves in, a few snow squalls are possible, otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday. That is not the weather story however. Some of the coldest air of the season will make a brief appearance. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 30-40 mph making it feel 0° to -15° statewide Tuesday afternoon. It will remain dry on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, the temperatures will rebound in a big way. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Another cold front may pass the state Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like a dry cold front but temperatures should fall throughout the day from the 30s into the 20s. Otherwise mostly sunny skies expected.

Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rain and mixed showers at night. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, a rain or snow shower possible late. Lows will fall back to the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds S/SE at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rain south, snow and mix north, steadiest during the morning. A few peeks of sunshine possible late in the day, especially west. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Frigid with partly cloudy skies. Snow squalls possible, especially during the morning. Highs will only top out in the teens to low 20s with winds gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills values will run 0° to -15° Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Breezy and chilly. Mostly sunny skies with falling temperatures. Highs will drop from the 30s into the 20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.